Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishLafayette Parish

Actions

Lafayette's transit and trash schedule for 2024 Labor Day

LCG
KATC
LCG
LCG
Posted

LAFAYETTE, La. In observance of the Labor Day holiday, Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) announced the following changes to services for Monday, September 2, 2024:

  • Transit Services: All transit services will be suspended for the day. Regular transit schedules will resume on Tuesday, September 3, 2024.
  • Garbage Collection: Garbage collection will run as normal. Residents are advised to place their garbage bins at the curb according to the usual schedule.
  • Dean Domingues Compost Facility: The compost facility at 400 Dugas Road will be closed. It will reopen with regular operating hours on Tuesday, September 3, 2024.
  • City-Parish Offices: All city-parish offices will be closed on September 2. Regular business hours will resume on Tuesday, September 3.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.