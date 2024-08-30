Lafayette's transit and trash schedule for 2024 Labor Day

LAFAYETTE, La. — In observance of the Labor Day holiday, Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) announced the following changes to services for Monday, September 2, 2024:

Transit Services : All transit services will be suspended for the day. Regular transit schedules will resume on Tuesday, September 3, 2024.



Garbage Collection : Garbage collection will run as normal. Residents are advised to place their garbage bins at the curb according to the usual schedule.



Dean Domingues Compost Facility : The compost facility at 400 Dugas Road will be closed. It will reopen with regular operating hours on Tuesday, September 3, 2024.



: The compost facility at 400 Dugas Road will be closed. It will reopen with regular operating hours on Tuesday, September 3, 2024. City-Parish Offices: All city-parish offices will be closed on September 2. Regular business hours will resume on Tuesday, September 3.

