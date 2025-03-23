Lafayette's Touch-a-Truck event brings families together for hands-on learning

LAFAYETTE, KATC - From monster trucks to excavators, children and adults alike had the unique opportunity to explore and learn about a variety of vehicles at Lafayette’s Touch-a-Truck event this Saturday.

The second annual event, hosted by the Junior League of Lafayette, drew large crowds eager to get up close and personal with the vehicles that keep their community running.

“We have trucks from all arenas. We have EMS providers, we have construction trucks. We have activities inside for kids, there’s a fun jump, and food trucks,” said Ayesha Martin, President of the Junior League of Lafayette.

For many young attendees, the event was a dream come true.

“I love trucks!” one little boy said.

Parents also appreciated the rare opportunity for their children to interact with emergency response vehicles, construction equipment, and other machinery that play crucial roles in daily life.

“I love to see him happy, and he loves all these things. It’s so rare that they get to interact with them,” said Angelle Meaux, a parent attending the event.

The event was not just about fun—it also served as an educational experience, introducing children to career fields in transportation, construction, and public service at an early age.

“It’s great to introduce them to these different trucks because it allows them to see equipment that they don’t typically see on a day-to-day basis,” Martin explained.

With more than 75 trucks on-site, children were able to climb aboard, honk horns, and learn about the mechanics of various vehicles.

“He’s really into trucks, police cars, helicopters, construction trucks. So, it’s a cool way to come out and see them in person,” said Blair Vidrine, another parent in attendance.

Beyond providing a hands-on experience for children, the event also supported the community. Funds raised from Touch-A-Truck will be reinvested into local nonprofit initiatives through the Junior League of Lafayette.

“We hand out grants to the community. All the proceeds allow us to continue to support nonprofits by granting out that money in the community. It helps us keep our community programs such as the diaper bank, our period supply program, and our health wheels cart housed at Women’s and Children’s,” Martin said.