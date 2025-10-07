Lafayette's only high-risk breast cancer clinic to aid in breast cancer detection and prevention

LAFAYETTE PARISH — A one-of-a-kind high-risk breast cancer clinic in Lafayette is giving women in Acadiana easier access to specialized screenings, genetic risk assessments and early detection tools, the perfect highlight to preventative healthcare for National Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Our Lady of Lourdes is home to this incredibly beneficial clinic in Lafayette. KATC sat down with women's health specialist Nurse Practitioner Kelly Crim for more information on how the clinic works, who is considered high risk, and what to expect during your first visit.

High Risk Breast Cancer Clinic

Doctors at the clinic say women with a family history of breast or ovarian cancer, or who have mammogram results showing a risk score above 20 printed on their mammograms would be considered high-risk. This clinic then provides further analysis into that risk and determines plans to lower risk, sometimes as much as by half.

“Any family history of breast or ovarian cancer can increase your risk,” Nurse Practitioner Kelly Crim says.

Insurance covers the program, making it more accessible for women who may otherwise put off advanced testing. The clinic also accepts self referrals, in addition to referrals from a health care provider.

Initial visits include a detailed review of family history, breast density, and other factors such as puberty and menopause timing. From there, providers recommend tailored prevention and screening strategies.

Experts emphasize that annual mammograms remain essential, but high-risk patients are also advised to undergo annual breast MRIs — a scan that is “twice as good as a mammogram” at finding smaller cancers early. “Ultimately, the goal is to prevent cancer or catch it as soon as possible,” the provider said. “Some measures can cut your risk in half."

Lifestyle choices also play a key role. Maintaining a healthy weight helps lower estrogen levels, which are linked to increased breast cancer risk. “Weight is the biggest factor we can control,” Kelly added.

NP Kelly Crim closes with reminding women that breast cancer has a, "95% five year survival rate" and that although it is a scary diagnosis, taking charge of your health, weight, and awareness can have meaningful impacts on your risk levels.

