Lafayette’s frosty surprise: a snow day to remember

LAFAYETTE, KATC — Southern Louisiana woke up to an unusual sight this morning: a blanket of snow transforming the region into a winter wonderland. For many residents, this rare snowfall brought both awe and nostalgia, with snowman-building and snowball fights replacing the usual hustle and bustle of everyday life.

For Lafayette resident Corey Iglus Jr., today marked a milestone. Holding proudly next to his creation — a snowman lovingly named Cynthia, the Snowqueen — he shared his excitement about the rare weather event.

“This is my daughter, Cynthia, Cynthia, the snow queen. This is a snowman, this is my first time making a snowman, actually being able to build a snowman here in Louisiana. It’s crazy,” said Iglus.

The last time he saw snow, he recalls, was back in 2004 when New Orleans experienced a white Christmas. “That’s the last time I saw snow. This right here means a lot,” he added.

For many residents like Iglus, the snowfall brought back cherished memories while creating new ones. With forecasts calling for a brief reprieve from the chill, locals are embracing the wintry weather while it lasts.

Officials have urged caution on the roads, reminding everyone to stay safe during this rare cold spell. But for now, it’s all about enjoying the magic of snow in the Deep South — a moment that will be fondly remembered for years to come.

