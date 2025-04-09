Lafayette's annual rain barrel program starts today

Lafayette Consolidated Government’s (LCG) Environmental Quality Division in partnership with Lafayette Utilities System (LUS) announces the launch of the 13th Annual Rain Barrel Program. This long-standing initiative supports outdoor water conservation and encourages sustainable stormwater practices that protect the Bayou Vermilion Watershed.

Through this program, residents of the City of Lafayette and unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish can purchase a rain barrel at a reduced, subsidized rate while supplies last.

2025 Program Highlights:



Sales Period: Now through May 4, 2025, or until sold out

or until sold out Eligible Participants: Residents of the City of Lafayette or unincorporated Lafayette Parish

Residents of the City of Lafayette or unincorporated Lafayette Parish Price: First barrel at $44.00 (a $15 subsidy applied to the $59.00 group rate); additional barrels available at the standard group rate of $59.00

(a $15 subsidy applied to the $59.00 group rate); additional barrels available at the standard group rate of $59.00 Color Options: Black or terra cotta

Black or terra cotta Order Online: Click Here to get started. [upcycle-products.com]

The 55-gallon rain barrels are provided by Upcycle Products, Inc. and are made from recycled food-grade barrels. Features include:

A removable screw-top lid with a pre-drilled hole for rain collection

A mesh screen to prevent debris and mosquito intrusion

An overflow valve for water redirection or linking multiple barrels

A spigot for easy access and water control

By participating, residents not only conserve water for landscaping needs but also help reduce runoff and improve local water quality. For more information and to place an order, visit https://www.lafayettela.gov/public-works/rain-barrel-program [lafayettela.gov].

