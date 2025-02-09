Lafayette woman killed in Sunday morning shooting

LAFAYETTE, La. — One woman was killed in a shooting early Sunday morning in Lafayette.

Around 1 a.m., Lafayette Police were called to a local hospital, where Keiara Ledet, 21, of Lafayette, was being treated for an apparent gunshot wound. Ledet was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

At that time, police did not know where the shooting had taken place and began an investigation.

Police later learned the incident occurred on Pinhook Road near Carmel Drive. Police also identified Wikeem Smith, 20, as the suspect.

Smith was arrested and booked at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center with second-degree murder, resisting an officer and possession of marijuana. Police also learned Smith had an active warrant from Fort Smith, Arkansas.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stopper at 337-232-TIPS (8477).