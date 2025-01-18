Lafayette warming shelter to open in advance of freezing temperatures

LAFAYETTE, La. — In response to the freezing weather headed for Acadiana, Lafayette Consolidated Government and Lafayette Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness has prepared a warming shelter for those experiencing homelessness or lacking adequate heat.

The shelter will be at the Dupuis Recreation Center at Brown Park, located at 1212 E. Pont Des Mouton Rd. The center will open at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19 and will remain open until temperatures are expected to rise above freezing.

Those needing the warm shelter can go to St. Joseph Diner at 613 W. Simcoe St. for a ride to the shelter or can go directly to the shelter.