Lafayette Warming Center Open

In response to the continuing blizzard conditions, Lafayette Consolidated Government and the Lafayette Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (OHSEP) urge residents without adequate heat in their homes to seek comfort at the warming center immediately. Maximize daylight hours and do not wait until evening, as road conditions are expected to continue deteriorating and may become more dangerous as temperatures drop and snow accumulates.

The warming center is located at Dupuis Recreation Center (1212 E. Pont Des Mouton Road, Lafayette, LA) and is open to provide refuge for individuals experiencing homelessness or lacking sufficient heating in their homes. Working in coordination with community partners, the shelter offers numerous comforts, including warm meals, bedding, and a safe space for pets. By seeking refuge now, you can help ensure your safety while avoiding potential hazards on the roads later.

Transportation to the warming center is available to anyone in Lafayette Parish. To request transportation to the Dupuis Recreation Center, call 211. The warming center will remain open until temperatures are expected to rise above the freezing mark.