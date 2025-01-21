Trash collection canceled on Wednesday

Prev Next KATC Photo <br/>

Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) and Acadiana Waste Services (AWS) announced an update on garbage and recycling collections due to near-blizzard conditions. AWS will not attempt to run any routes through tomorrow evening, Wednesday, January 22, 2025. “Given the unprecedented snow accumulation, dangerous road conditions and hard freeze forecast for this evening, we can't imagine a scenario where our vehicles and employees can safely operate tomorrow,” says AWS President, Gus Dugas. LCG will continue to provide updates as road conditions improve and collection schedules for the remainder of the week are finalized. Service depends on safe road conditions and the operation of regional transfer stations and landfills. LCG and AWS remain committed to the quick and safe removal of trash and sincerely appreciate the public’s patience and understanding during this historic weather event. Waste Management has suspended all garbage and trash collection services due to severe winter weather conditions in Acadiana on Wednesday, January 22, 2025. They will evaluate conditions on Wednesday and provide an update on service for Thursday.

