Lafayette to host USA Karate National Championships & Team Trials

LAFAYETTE, La. — The 2024 USA Karate National Championships and Team Trials will be held in Lafayette from July 11 to 14, 2024. The Cajundome Convention Center will host the four-day championship, which will be charged with competition, camaraderie, and celebration. Seasoned vets, emerging talents, and competitors of all ages and skill levels will showcase the best of American karate.

“We are excited to bring the National Championship and USA Trials to Lafayette, a city known for its vibrant culture and warm hospitality. The city provides the perfect backdrop for our athletes to showcase their talents on a national stage,” Michael Cain, CEO of USA Karate.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of USA Karate, providing a moment to reflect on the institution that has been built, the journey to get here, and the past champions whose passion, dedication, and perseverance paved the way.

“It’s exciting to have the USA Karate National Championships and Team Trials in Lafayette this summer for the first time ever. As a sponsor, the Louisiana Office of Tourism is pleased to welcome the thousands of people who will be visiting from all over. With an anticipated $3.5 million economic impact to Louisiana, it will not only be an economic boost to the area, but we also know our wonderful hospitality will make these visitors want to come back and possibly explore other areas of our great state,” says Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser.

“We are excited to welcome athletes and fans from around the country for the USA National Karate Championships and to showcase our great food, music, and culture. This will be another prestigious event that will place Lafayette Parish and Acadiana on the map,” said Ben Berthelot, President and CEO of Lafayette Travel. “In addition to the exposure received from hosting the event, it will generate an estimated 3,400 room nights for the area,” he continued.

Additional information on the championship and team trials, including ticket information, can be found here.For ticket information, click here.