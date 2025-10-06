Lafayette to host National Night Out on Oct. 7

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Lafayette is getting ready to take part in National Night Out on Tuesday, Oct. 7, a yearly event that brings neighbors and police together to take a stand against crime.

The community gathering runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the MLK Center and will include food, music, and activities for all ages. Kids can meet McGruff the Crime Dog, visit with the Mounted Patrol horses, enjoy pizza and face painting, and explore the Lafayette Fire Department’s Smoke House to learn fire safety tips.

High school students interested in law enforcement can also check out the Lafayette Police Explorer Program, which offers hands-on experience with officers.

National Night Out is celebrated in more than 17,000 communities across the U.S. The goal is simple — build connections, strengthen neighborhoods, and remind everyone that crime prevention starts with community.