Lafayette to host 2nd Chance Job Fair

LAFAYETTE, La. — Community organizations in Lafayette are teaming up again to host a 2nd Chance Job Fair on Wednesday.

The job fair is scheduled for July 24 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Heymann Convention Center, located at 1373 South College Road. The event is open to justice-involved and formerly incarcerated individuals, as well as the general public.

In addition to meeting with businesses, attendees will learn about the resources available in Lafayette and the surrounding area for people who are currently or have been incarcerated and their families, according to Lafayette Economic Development Authority (LEDA).

“The companies and resource providers participating in the 2nd Chance Job Fair understand the importance of providing employment opportunities to a broader talent pool in the region,” said Mandi Mitchell, LEDA President and CEO. “Companies that are willing to hire formerly incarcerated persons help make the transition from incarceration into the community smoother, provide greater opportunities for success for the individuals they hire, and provide mutually beneficial economic outcomes for the individuals, the employer, and the community as a whole.”

“We want to provide every opportunity possible to all formerly incarcerated persons to help them succeed long term. Making these resources available and offering the type of assistance this event provides drastically reduces recidivism rates,” said Sheriff Mark Garber.

To view a list of participating companies, click here.

“Searching for a job can be challenging if you do not have the resources to present yourself in the best way. This event will provide attendees access to community and social service resource providers to help maximize employment opportunities,” said Charles Banks, Fellowship Full Gospel Ministries pastor.

The job fair is hosted by LEDA, Fellowship Full Gospel Ministries, Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana Department of Corrections-Probation and Parole, and Louisiana Workforce Commission/Acadiana Workforce Solutions.

For more information, contact Jessica Hall at 337-315-5220 or Jessica.hall@lafayettesheriff.com, Paster Charles Banks at 337-344-9345 or revcebanks@hotmail.com, or Acadiana Workforce Solutions at 337-347-9115.