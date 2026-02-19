Lafayette to host 2026 USATF National Junior Olympic Cross Country Championships at Moncus Park

Lafayette Parish will welcome the nation’s top young distance runners in December 2026 as USA Track & Field (USATF) selects Moncus Park as the host site for the 2026 USATF National Junior Olympic Cross Country Championships. The championship will take place on December 12, 2026, bringing qualifying athletes ages 7–18 from across the United States to compete for national titles.

“We are thrilled to sustain our momentum with another prestigious event arriving in Lafayette Parish in December: the USA Track and Field Jr. Cross Country Championships,” said Ben Berthelot, President and CEO of Lafayette Travel. “This event will not only put us on the map once again, welcoming many first-time attendees, but it will also provide a significant boost to the local economy during the month of December. We look forward to showcasing Moncus Park and the entire region.”

Hosted locally by the Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission, the event is expected to generate more than 9,000 hotel room nights and produce substantial economic impact for Lafayette Parish.

Projected direct business sales are estimated at $5,279,480.45, with total business sales reaching $8,572,060.68. The championship is also anticipated to generate $345,898.65 in local tax receipts in 2026, providing a strong boost to the community during the winter travel season.

“Junior Olympic Cross Country is the foundation of the sport of cross country in the United States,” said Max Siegel, CEO of USA Track & Field. “We are grateful for the partnership with Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission / Lafayette Travel that will bring this day of exciting racing and

rising talent to Moncus Park.”

The competition will mark the first national championship held at Moncus Park since its opening in 2022. Athletes will qualify through association and regional competitions, with championship race distances ranging from 3K to 5K. The event will also be streamed live on USATF.tv, offering national exposure for Lafayette and the Acadiana region.

Lafayette Parish has additionally secured the opportunity to host the USATF National Junior Olympic Cross Country Championships again in 2027, reinforcing the city’s growing reputation as a destination for premier youth sporting events.

Registration details and additional information are available at usatf.org.