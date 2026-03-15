Lafayette students take center stage at annual Student Arts Expo downtown

LAFAYETTE PARISH — About 2,000 students from across Lafayette Parish gathered downtown Saturday for the annual Student Arts Expo, showcasing their talents in music, art, and live performances.

The event, held each year in downtown Lafayette, brought together young artists and performers for a day of creative expression in front of the broader community.

Samuel Oliver, executive director of the Acadiana Center for the Arts, said the expo draws a wide range of participants.

"Performers range from full school bands down to even solo performers who are original songwriters and soloists, so a lot to see 2000 students participating that way, really, you know, sharing and showing off, and I think really being proud of the work that they do, and we love doing it out here in the public, not just on the school campus where the community comes out and supports these young people year on year."

The expo gave community members a chance to see student work up close outside of a traditional school setting.

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