Lafayette Stars & Stripes returns July 4th

LAFAYETTE, La. — Lafayette’s Fourth of July celebration, Lafayette Stars & Stripes, returns with an expanded celebration honoring the 250th anniversary of the United States of America.

The event will take place in Downtown Lafayette at Parc International. Lafayette Stars & Stripes will have a fireworks show finale, lighting up the sky at 9:30 PM, live music, food trucks, pop-up vendors and local shops offering unique finds, interactive kids’ activities and family-friendly programming for all ages.

Free admission. Gates will open at 5:00 PM, inviting attendees to arrive early, explore the grounds, and settle in for a full night of celebration.

This year’s music lineup will be announced soon.

“Celebrating the 250th anniversary of our nation right here in Lafayette is a testament to our community’s enduring spirit,” said Lafayette Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet. “It is an opportunity for us to come together, reflect on our shared history, and look forward to the momentum we are building for our future.”

For more information, please visit lafayettela.gov/fourthofjuly [lafayettela.gov].

