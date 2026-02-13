Lafayette shop offering Valentine's Day paddle and dinner experience

While Mardi Gras celebrations heat up across Acadiana, Valentine's Day is also just around the corner. One local shop in Lafayette is offering a unique Valentine's Day experience for couples looking to celebrate outdoors.

Pack and Paddle hosts an annual Valentine's Day event that combines a guided paddle session on Lake Martin with a candlelight dinner back at the store. This year's event will feature Cajun music by the Vidrine Family Band.

"The Valentine's paddle and dinner is that, instead of getting fancy, dressed up, and going to the very typical dinner reservation, you get to put on your outdoor clothes and maybe experience nature at night, moonlight, Lake Martin. and watch the stars. It's the most romantic you can get in a usual setting, and meet people who are like-minded and connect outdoors. It's definitely a relationship enhancer," said Sophie Probst, owner of Pack and Paddle.

The company provides all equipment, including paddles and personal flotation devices. No drinking is allowed on the water, and the event welcomes beginners.

Probst said the event has been well-received by the community over the years and serves as a gateway to the store's year-round hiking and paddling trips.