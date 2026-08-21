Lafayette shooting sends two to hospital

LAFAYETTE, La. — Two people were hospitalized after a shooting early Friday at an apartment on Jeffrey Drive.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, officers were dispatched shortly before 1 a.m. to a report of a shooting in progress. Upon arrival, police found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Authorities say both were transported by ambulance to a local hospital. One is in stable condition, while the condition of the second person is unknown at this time.

A preliminary investigation found the shooting occurred between the two individuals inside the apartment, but the reason for the shooting is unknown at this time. The investigation is ongoing, and police say updates will be released as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted through the LPD App via the "submit a tip" tab or through the P3 TIPS mobile app. All callers remain anonymous.