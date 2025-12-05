Lafayette shelter participating in free adoption event

BISSELL Pet Foundation, a national nonprofit dedicated to ending pet homelessness, is once again issuing a nationwide call for adoption through its Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope event, running December 1-15, 2025.

The Lafayette Animal Shelter & Care Center will join more than 300 shelters across 38 states to help pets find loving homes through reduced adoption fees of $70 or less, generously sponsored by BISSELL Pet Foundation.

LASCC will participate December 1-15 at 410 N Dugas Rd., offering free adoptions for dogs and cats. All adopted pets will be fully vaccinated, microchipped, and spayed/neutered. Visit lafayettela.gov/lascc [lafayettela.gov] to view adoptable pets and learn more.

“Our goal is simple: open our doors, empty our kennels, and fill homes with love. Fee-waived adoptions help remove barriers so every animal has a shot at a forever family this holiday season” said Lafayette Animal Shelter Manger, Shelley Delahoussaye.

LASCC will be open for the free adoption event from 8:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 12:00-2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Since its inception in 2016, Empty the Shelters has helped more than 360,000 pets find loving homes and has grown into the largest funded adoption event in the country. The program partners with more than 815 animal welfare organizations across 49 states and Canada.

BISSELL Pet Foundation and LASCC encourage families to research the pet they are interested in adopting, as well as adoption requirements. For more information on adopting or donating to Empty the Shelters, visit https://www.lafayettela.gov/lascc [lafayettela.gov].