Lafayette shelter joins Bissell Foundation for Empty the Shelters event - with $0 adoptions

Lafayette, LA – BISSELL Pet Foundation, a national nonprofit dedicated to ending pet homelessness, is once again prompting a nationwide call for adoption through its Empty the Shelters event, running July 5-19, 2025. The Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center will participate alongside 300+ shelters across 40 states to help pets find loving homes through reduced adoption fees of $70 or less, generously sponsored by BISSELL Pet Foundation.

LASCC will participate from July 5-19, at 410 N Dugas Road, offering $0 adoptions for cats and dogs. Visit lafayettela.gov/lascc/adopt/available-pets to view adoptable pets and learn more. The shelter is open Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

“Shelters across the country are once again at a breaking point. They are facing record intakes and limited space. Too often, loving, healthy pets are at risk, but our communities hold the key to their future,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “Our Summer National Empty the Shelters is more than an adoption event—it’s a movement to support local shelters and save lives together. It's an opportunity to change a pet’s life, and your own. Together, we can give every pet the future they deserve.”

“Adoptions seem to slow down in the summer months; vacations, summer camps, time to relax and unwind. Here at the shelter- it’s when we stress the most,” said Shelter Supervisor Shelley Delahoussaye. “Our sweetest shelter pets are at risk due to the shelter being so FULL. This summer fee waived event could not come at a better time. Our goal is to adopt over 100 pets within the next two weeks!”

Since its inception in 2016, Empty the Shelters has helped more than 324,000 pets find loving homes and is now the largest funded adoption event in the country. The program partners with more than 815 animal welfare organizations across 49 states and Canada.

BISSELL Pet Foundation and LASCC urge families to research the pet they are interested in adopting, as well as adoption requirements. For more information on adopting or donating to “Empty the Shelters,” visit www.bissellpetfoundation.org/empty-the-shelters [bissellpetfoundation.org] and lafayettela.gov/lascc/adopt/available-pets [lafayettela.gov].