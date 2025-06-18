Lafayette secures $7.9M; key legislative wins for growth and public safety

Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) is celebrating a series of major wins from the 2025 Regular Legislative Session, including more than $7.9 million in state funding and the successful passage of legislation that supports smarter development, stronger public safety, and faster neighborhood revitalization, according to a spokesperson for LCG.

“These outcomes reflect a strong partnership with our legislative delegation,” said Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet. “We brought forward clear priorities for Lafayette Parish, and our legislators worked with us every step of the way to turn them into real results. This kind of collaboration is essential as we address infrastructure, redevelopment, public safety, and quality of life across our community.”



SB 237: FASTER ACTION ON BLIGHTED AND DANGEROUS PROPERTIES

By Senator Gerald Boudreaux

Senate Bill 237 provides Lafayette with the authority to streamline the process for condemning blighted and dangerous structures. Currently, each property must be brought before the City or Parish Council twice—a process that can delay action by weeks. The new legislation allows Lafayette to adopt an ordinance-based process, which is already used effectively in other communities across Louisiana. This approach shortens the timeline for action by at least 45 days while still protecting the rights of property owners. Faster removal of blight not only improves public safety but also helps revitalize neighborhoods and encourage reinvestment.

SB 142: MAKING POLICE LEADERSHIP MERIT AND PERFORMANCE BASED

By Senator Brach Myers

Senate Bill 142 modernizes the promotional structure within the Lafayette Police Department by expanding eligibility for the rank of Major. Under this legislation, Sergeants, Lieutenants, and Captains may now apply for the position if they successfully pass the required civil service exam. This change prioritizes leadership ability, professional skillsets, and demonstrated performance over tenure alone—creating a more competitive and qualified applicant pool. The result is a stronger, more dynamic police force that better reflects modern policing standards.

HB 446: CLEARER RULES FOR ZONING DECISIONS

By Representative Annie Spell

House Bill 446 brings clarity to the legal framework surrounding local zoning decisions by defining the circumstances under which a court can overturn a zoning ruling related to development proposals. Zoning is one of the most important tools Lafayette has to shape how the parish grows and redevelops. By providing clearer legal parameters, this legislation strengthens the integrity of local decision-making and reduces uncertainty for developers, residents, and planners. The end result is a more predictable, consistent process that supports smarter growth throughout the region.

HB 2 & HB 460: MORE THAN $7.9 MILLION IN NEW FUNDING FOR INFRASTRUCTURE, REDEVELOPMENT, AND PUBLIC HEALTH

As part of the capital outlay and supplemental appropriations process, Lafayette Consolidated Government secured a total of $7,925,000 in new or reallocated state funding during the 2025 Regular Legislative Session. This includes:

$800,000 in new State General Fund cash for Heymann Park.

Additionally, $3.2 million in Priority 2* funding was allocated. Bids for the first phase of renovations and the amphitheater were opened June 16, 2025.

$2.5 million reallocated to fully fund a roundabout at Lake Farm Road.

Anticipated to go to bid in Q1 of 2026.

$3.5 million for infrastructure improvements along Johnston Street.

Additionally, $1.5 million in Priority 2* and $15 million in Priority 5* funding was allocated. This funding will become a part of the funding stack for significant infrastructure improvements along Johnston Street and Louisiana Avenue.

$125,000 to support a community assessment for a mental health crisis center supported by the Community Foundation of Acadiana in partnership with local health systems including Ochsner Health, Our Lady of Lourdes, Acadian Ambulance, and Oceans Healthcare.

$250,000 for North Lafayette Redevelopment initiatives in partnership with the Lafayette Economic Development Authority (LEDA).

$250,000 for road repairs along Cormier Road near Carencro.

$500,000 for road improvements near Kaliste Saloom Road and the I-49 intersection.

*Priority 2 and Priority 5 funding refer to levels of state capital outlay support in Louisiana. Priority 2 provides funding for projects ready to begin planning or design, while Priority 5 supports future construction needs and serves as a placeholder for projects awaiting full funding. These are not cash-in-hand sources but instead signal a project’s eligibility for future funding as it advances.