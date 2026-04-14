Lafayette school board to consider rescinding vote to close Comeaux High

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The Lafayette Parish School Board will consider rescinding its previous vote to close Ovey Comeaux High School and repurpose the campus when it meets Wednesday night, according to the meeting agenda.

The agenda item calls for board members to reverse action they took during the board’s March 12 regular meeting on a proposal to take Comeaux offline for the 2026-27 school year and repurpose the campus.

The possible reversal comes after a state district judge temporarily blocked the school system from moving forward with the closure. The ruling prevents the Lafayette Parish School System from proceeding with plans to shut down Comeaux at the end of the 2025-26 academic year while the court weighs a legal challenge filed by a parent.

The school board voted in March to close the school after the 2025-26 year, and the district later said the campus would be repurposed.

Wednesday’s agenda does not say whether the board is expected to approve the rescission, but the item signals the closure decision is back before members as litigation over the issue continues.