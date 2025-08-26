Lafayette retains rating in National Flood Insurance Program's Community Rating System

LAFAYETTE, La. — Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) has officially retained its Class 7 designation in the National Flood Insurance Program’s Community Rating System (CRS), allowing eligible residents and business owners to continue receiving a 15% discount on their flood insurance premiums.

The Community Rating System is a voluntary FEMA program that evaluates how well communities exceed minimum floodplain management requirements. The City of Lafayette earned 1,630 points in its five-year review—well above the 1,500 required to maintain its current rating, according to a spokesperson for LCG.

“Retaining our Class 7 rating reflects the work we’ve done—but it also points to where we’re headed,” said Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet. “Many of Lafayette’s older homes were built before today’s flood standards, which is why stormwater infrastructure remains one of our most critical investments. Nearly 15% of the proposed capital budget is dedicated to drainage—targeting the areas that need it most to lower flood risk and protect more homes and businesses when heavy rain hits.”

The retention of the Class 7 rating comes as LCG continues to advance a long-term, multi-pronged approach to stormwater management, as outlined in the proposed FY2025-2026 budget. That plan includes targeted drainage upgrades, low-impact development practices, and a renewed focus on watershed-based planning to reduce flood risks throughout the parish.

“These steps are not only helping us maintain our current rating—they’re laying the groundwork to improve it in the future,” said Clay Boudreaux, Lafayette’s CRS Coordinator. “Every point we earn in this program reflects an effort to protect lives, homes, and businesses.”

FEMA’s CRS program rewards communities for going above and beyond minimum standards. Class ratings range from 10 (no discount) to 1 (up to 45% discount), with Lafayette positioned in the upper tier of participating communities across the country.

This new rating takes effect April 1, 2026.