Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy Middle students stepping into their Black History Month celebration

LAFAYETTE, La. — Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy Middle School students took the stage for a Black History Month celebration Wednesday.

Students performed a step show as a special 'Divine Nine' tribute, honoring the nine historically Black sororities and fraternities. The program highlighted scholarship, service and leadership.

"The reason why we're doing this is because Black history is more than just Martin Luther King, you know, the ones you hear all the time, Malcolm X. I want to highlight other aspects of Black history, the D9, HBCUs, Greeks is part of Black history, so that's why we decided to do this one this year," said Coach Davis with LRCAM.

Throughout the month, students have explored the achievements of Black inventors and trailblazers through daily activities and classroom spotlights.