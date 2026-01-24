Lafayette remembers local artist Bryant Benoit

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Bryant Benoit, a Lafayette native and local artist known for highlighting Creole culture and the Black experience in Louisiana through his work, has died.

Benoit was remembered for creating art that treated Creole culture as a living story. His vibrant mixed-media pieces often reflected family, faith and everyday life.

The Advocate reported that Creole Culture Day co-founder Milton Arceneaux called Benoit “a culture bearer” who shared Creole life “authentically and unapologetically.”

Neighbors who want to pay their respects will have a chance to do so next weekend. Benoit’s services are scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 31, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Lafayette. Visitation begins at 8 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m.