Lafayette releases annual report

Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) has released its 2025 Annual Report.

To read it, scroll down.

Here's the release from the Boulet Administration and their description of the findings:

The report outlines key accomplishments across local government, including record employment levels, major infrastructure improvements, progress in public safety, and expanded access to government services.

Key highlights from the report include:



$186M+ Invested in Active Infrastructure: Dozens of major roadway, drainage, utility, and public facility projects moved forward across Lafayette Parish, including a $17 million wastewater lift station investment by LUS Utilities to add capacity for approximately 2,000 additional units and support redevelopment along Johnston Street and throughout the city.

190,964 Jobs – Highest Employment in Lafayette’s History: The parish reached a record employment level in 2025, reflecting continued economic strength and opportunity for residents.

44% Reduction in Homicides: Lafayette saw significant progress in violent crime reduction following the appointment of a new Police Chief after a nationwide search.

Millions Invested in Drainage; Parish-Wide Action Plan Launched: LCG expanded drainage improvements while launching a coordinated parishwide strategy to strengthen flood resilience.

Two Major Parks Reopened: Brown Park and Moore Park celebrated grand reopenings following $30M+ in upgrades that expanded recreation opportunities.

Two New Digital Tools Launched: LafayetteNOW and a new public records request system were introduced to improve transparency and make it easier for residents to access government information.

Additional highlights include investments in parks, recreation, technology, community initiatives, and so much more across Lafayette Parish!

Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet said the report reflects a year focused on steady progress and building momentum for the future.

“2025 was a year full of progress and momentum for our community. Together, we focused on the basics—keeping people safe, improving roads and drainage, and making sure your local government is open and accountable, while also investing in the things that make Lafayette a great place to live. The best days for Lafayette Parish are still ahead, and I’m excited for everything that’s already in motion for 2026.”

The Annual Report reflects LCG’s continued commitment to transparency, measurable outcomes, and strategic investment in the future of Lafayette Parish.

Residents can view the full 2025 Annual Report at www.lafayettela.gov/annualreport

