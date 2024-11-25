Lafayette Regional Airport releases travel tips ahead of Thanksgiving

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Lafayette Regional Airport (LFT) released tips to help ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, one of the airport's busiest times of the year.

• Check Your Airline: Arrive at the airport per the airline’s recommendation. Remember, airlines’ times can be different.

• Pack Smart: Avoid packing prohibited items in your carry-on. Use the TSA’s “What Can I Bring?” tool at www.TSA.gov to help pack correctly.

• Check Flight Status: Stay updated on your flight status by visiting www.lftairport.com or contacting your airline directly.

• Follow Terminal Guidelines: The area in front of the terminal is for pickup and drop-off only. Need to park? Enjoy 30 minutes of free parking in the short-term lot. For added convenience, wait in your vehicle in the Cell Phone Waiting Area, then drive right up to the terminal to pick up your party.

LFT’s website also offers tools like a real-time flight tracker and air traffic maps to help you plan your trip and monitor arrivals. For more information, visit www.lftairport.com or follow them on social media for updates.

