Lafayette Reads Together starts this month

The Lafayette Public Library has announced the 2025 selection for its community read, Lafayette Reads Together. This year’s selection is Finding Someplace by Denise Lewis Patrick. Thanks to the Lafayette Public Library Foundation, free copies of the book will be distributed to all interested patrons, allowing everyone a chance to participate in the community read. Copies will be available at library branches starting January 13. Supplies are limited, and only one copy per person will be distributed. Everyone is invited to read this year’s chosen book and attend the many LRT-themed programs the library has planned from January through March, including a presentation by the book’s author. The library strives to select a book each year that speaks to the community and offers an opportunity for open dialogue. Finding Someplace was selected for its powerful themes and its ability to engage children, teen, and adult readers alike with its relatable story and engaging characters. The story is about a girl in New Orleans who turns 13 on the day Hurricane Katrina hits her city. Stranded at home when the storm hits, she faces many ordeals before being reunited with her family, but her journey does not end there. The story is about a family putting itself back together and a young girl learning to find her place in the world. Denise Lewis Patrick was born in Natchitoches. She received an MFA in Creative Writing from the University of New Orleans in 2015. In addition to being a published author of over 30 books for young people, she has taught first-year writing, creative writing and journalism as an adjunct professor at several universities. Patrick will give an Author Talk on Wednesday, March 26, from 6:00 – 7:30 pm at the Main Library, 301 West Congress St. in downtown Lafayette. She will talk about her work, as well as sign copies of her book for attendees. There will be a variety of LRT-themed programs that are inspired by Finding Someplace from January through March. Lafayette Reads Together started when a librarian with the Lafayette Parish School System suggested partnering up to hold a community-wide read. The goal is to be a shared experience by encouraging people of all ages to read, discuss, and explore the same book together. LRT’s first year was in 2015 and the initiative has continued annually since then, with the exception of last year. This endeavor is made possible thanks to the library’s community partners, including Lafayette Public Library Foundation, Friends of the Library, Lafayette Parish School System, Lafayette Consolidated Government, KADN, and KATC. Learn more about this year’s Lafayette Reads Together, including a calendar of LRT events and a synopsis of Finding Someplace, by clicking here: https://lafayettepubliclibrary.org/services/readingprograms