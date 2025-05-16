Lafayette Public Library launches jam-packed summer schedule with free events for all ages

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Whether you’re looking for something for the kids, a creative outlet for teens or a relaxing craft session for adults, the Lafayette Public Library is filling up the calendar with free programs all summer long.

Summer Reading Challenge Kickoff Celebration

Saturday, June 7 | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Main Library

Families can enjoy a petting zoo, fun jump, balloon artist, face painting and live performances from Mitch the Magician. Attendees can also sign up for the Summer Reading Challenge on-site.

Live Performers and Special Guests

The library will host live shows throughout the summer featuring:

Lady Chops and her Latin percussion experience

The Yuck Show with slime and science

Dinosaur Experience with fossils and training

Zak Morgan and Johnette Downing with music and storytelling

Harvey Rabbit and Friends, Mitch the Magician and more

Arts and DIY Events

Patrons of all ages can create tie-dye projects, paper dioramas, jewelry, faux stained glass and charcoal art. Programs like Mini Masterpiece Studio, Crafting with Oliver Lane and Second Harvest nutrition classes offer creative and educational opportunities.

Teen-Focused Events

Teen neighbors can take part in programs like Bread and Battle cooking competitions, Life-Size Clue, Self-Care Buffet, Frosted Cake Boxes, taxidermy stuffies and the K-Pop Kommunity. There are also craft and art competitions geared toward teen creativity.

Children’s Activities

Younger neighbors can join reading sessions with therapy dogs, celebrate Donut Day, meet firefighters, join the Elephant and Piggie Party, and participate in ice cream labs, mini golf and puppet shows.

All events are free, but many require advance registration.

For the full list and to register, visit lafayettepubliclibrary.org.