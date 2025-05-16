Lafayette ProStart students chosen for new national program

Students at the W.D. & Mary Baker Smith Career Center have been chosen by a national organization to take part in a new initiative this week in Chicago.

"The Louisiana Restaurant Association Education Foundation (LRAEF) is proud to announce that W.D. & Mary Baker Smith Career Center ProStart students have been selected by the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF) for the first-ever JumpStart Initiative—an immersive, all-expenses-paid learning experience held May 17-20 at the National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago," a release states.

Here's a video about the students:

As part of this prestigious opportunity, the students from Lafayette, Louisiana will engage in hands-on learning, connect with top culinary professionals, and discover the wide range of career paths within the restaurant and hospitality industry, the release states.

“It’s really fulfilling for me to be able to see my students grow into entrepreneurs with their own restaurants, and others to find their purpose and passion through ProStart,” said Kandice Dequeant, ProStart educator at WD & Mary Baker Smith Career Center. “To know that we won the inaugural national grant and the students will get to go to the NRA Show in Chicago is an incredible honor.”

Conceived in 2024 by former National Restaurant Association Chair Scott Redler, co-founder of Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, the JumpStart Initiative was created to expand the classroom-to-career bridge for ProStart students by offering real-world, experiential learning at the restaurant industry's largest annual event.

“Opportunities like JumpStart help students visualize a future in our industry, whether in a professional kitchen, as an entrepreneur, or in hospitality leadership,” said Stan Harris, President and CEO of the LRA and Past Chair of the NRAEF (2020). “We’re proud to see Louisiana students being recognized and given a front-row seat to the innovation and energy that defines the restaurant industry.”

Program Highlights:



Industry Immersion: Students explored the latest innovations, technologies, and culinary trends at the NRA Show.

Inspiring Mentorship: The group met with renowned industry leaders, including celebrity chef Carla Hall, gaining career advice and insights.

All-Inclusive Grant: The NRAEF’s JumpStart grant covered travel, accommodations, and participation costs for students and educators.

Students were selected after submitting applications that shared their career aspirations and how this opportunity would shape their professional futures. Educators were also asked to explain how the experience would enhance the learning outcomes for their ProStart students.

About ProStart

ProStart® is a nationwide career and technical education program developed by the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation, designed to prepare high school students for successful careers in culinary arts and restaurant management. The program combines industry-driven classroom instruction with 400 hours of mentored work experience, leading to industry-recognized credentials.

Nationally, ProStart is active in 2,200 schools and reaches over 222,000 students.

In Louisiana alone, 65 high schools participate in ProStart, engaging 2,400 juniors and seniors in industry-based learning that sets them on a path toward meaningful careers.