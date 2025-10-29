Lafayette police warn of jury duty scam targeting elderly residents

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Local authorities are warning residents about a surge in scams targeting neighbors, particularly elderly community members.

Officials report receiving numerous complaints about fraudulent calls from scammers impersonating police officers. The callers claim victims must pay fines for missed jury duty or face arrest warrants.

The Lafayette Police Department emphasized that law enforcement will never contact the public to demand money over the phone.

Police remind residents to never provide personal or financial information to unknown callers. Before sending any money, verify the caller's information by contacting the alleged agency or company directly through official channels.

