Lafayette police shut down unlicensed massage business

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The Lafayette Police Department has arrested a woman and closed an unlicensed massage business after an operation conducted Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, officers executed the operation at Oasis Massage, located at 1511 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, around 3 p.m. on July 23, 2025. The investigation was launched after multiple complaints were made about the business.

During the operation, officers arrested Wei Chen Zhang, 30, on charges of solicitation of sexual acts. Authorities said Oasis Massage did not hold a valid license to operate within Lafayette, leading to the immediate shutdown of the establishment.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact the Lafayette Police Department or call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.