Lafayette Police investigating St. Antoine Street shooting

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. — Lafayette Police are on the scene of a shooting on N. St. Antoine Street.

Officers were called to the 600 block of N. St. Antoine Street at 2:55 pm on Tuesday in reference to a shooting, according to a spokesperson for the Lafayette Police Department. Upon arrival, two victims were located with gunshot wounds. Both were transported to a local hospital.

Detectives are currently on scene investigating the incident.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). You can download the LPD App and submit your information via the submit a tip tab. You can also contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device. All callers remain anonymous.