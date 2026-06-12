Lafayette police investigate shooting on W. Congress; one injured

A man was arrested on drug charges after driving a shooting victim to a hospital Thursday night, according to the Lafayette Police Department.

Officers responded to the 2400 block of West Congress Street at around 8:30 p.m. for a shooting in progress. While en route, 911 dispatchers told officers the victim was being driven to a local hospital in a private vehicle with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators located the victim in a vehicle at the hospital, and medical staff brought the victim inside for treatment.

Officers on scene said they saw a large amount of narcotics inside the vehicle. The driver, 18-year-old Brandale Comeaux, was detained and booked on outstanding warrants and possession of Schedule I with intent to distribute.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-8477.