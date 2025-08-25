Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lafayette Police Investigating Shooting in Debaillon Park

A juvenile is in critical condition after a shooting at Debaillon Park in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE PARISH — According to the Lafayette Police Department, on Sunday, August 24, 2025, at approximately 7:25 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Saucier Parkway following a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile victim who had sustained gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital by ambulance and is reported to be in critical condition.

Investigators are currently on the scene. This is an ongoing investigation, and further information will be provided as it becomes available.

The Lafayette Police Department asks anyone with information to contact them or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

