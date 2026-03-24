16-year-old killed in Lafayette shooting

The Lafayette Police Department is investigating a shooting on East Cedar Street that killed a 16-year-old.

Officers responded to the area on Monday, March 23, at 10:15 p.m. in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police say they located one person dead in the roadway from an apparent gunshot wound.

Investigators established a crime scene and are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-8477. Tipsters can also submit information through the LPD app, the P3 TIPS mobile app, or by dialing **8477 on a mobile device. All callers remain anonymous.