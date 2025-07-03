Lafayette police investigating evening shooting on Louisiana Avenue

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Lafayette Police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday evening in the 2000 block of Louisiana Avenue.

Officers responded to the scene just after 8:00 p.m. One person was taken to a local hospital with injuries. Their condition has not been released.

As of Tuesday night, Louisiana Avenue at Randolph Street remains blocked off. Drivers are urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division are actively working the case. No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lafayette Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.