Lafayette Police investigating deadly Sherwood Drive shooting

LAFAYETTE PARISH — On July 31, 2026, at approximately 4:21 p.m., Lafayette Police Department officers responded to reports of a shooting in progress in the 200 block of Sherwood Drive.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigators with the Criminal Investigations Division are currently on scene gathering evidence and working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. Further details will be released as the investigation progresses.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.

