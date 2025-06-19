Lafayette police investigate shooting on West Willow Street

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Lafayette police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured near the Super One Foods on West Willow Street.

Officers responded to the 200 block of West Willow just after 7:00 p.m. Tuesday following reports of gunfire in a parking lot. When they arrived, they found two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital. Their conditions have not been released.

Detectives with the department’s Criminal Investigations Division are handling the case. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lafayette Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.