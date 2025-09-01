Lafayette Police investigate shooting on Maryview Farm Road

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Lafayette Police are investigating a Sunday night shooting that hurt two juveniles.

Officers went to the area of Maryview Farm Road near Louisiana Avenue at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Police found two juvenile victims who they say suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Both victims were transported to the hospital.

Investigators believe an unknown person shot into the home where the juveniles and others were located.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS (8477).