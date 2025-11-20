Lafayette police investigate shooting on Chalmette Drive

The Lafayette Police Department (LPD) is investigating a Thursday morning shooting on Chalmette Drive.

One victim has been located and transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries, according to a spokesperson for LPD.

This remains an active and ongoing scene.

LPD investigators are currently on-site working to process evidence, interview potential witnesses, and determine the sequence of events.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). You can download the LPD App and submit your information via the submit a tip tab. You can also contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing 232-TIPS (8477) on your mobile device. All callers remain anonymous.