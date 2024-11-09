Lafayette police investigate CO Circle homicide

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The Lafayette Police Department has identified the victim in a recent homicide on CO Circle as 65-year-old Rickey Christian, a resident of Lafayette. The shooting incident occurred on November 8 in the 200 block of CO Circle, where police responded to reports of a dispute that led to gunfire. Upon arrival, officers found Christian suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

The Lafayette Police Department’s Criminal Investigative Division is actively working to gather information and leads regarding the incident. Authorities are urging anyone with information related to the shooting to come forward. Tips can be provided anonymously by contacting Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477), through the LPD mobile app, or by using the P3 TIPS Mobile App.