Lafayette Police Headquarters temporary closure for maintenance

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Lafayette Police Department main headquarters will be closed for routine building maintenance beginning Friday, August 14, 2026, and will remain closed through Sunday, August 16, 2026.
Alternative Records Services
Members of the public needing records during this time can visit:
- Location: Precinct 4 Building
- Address: 1820 Moss Street, Lafayette, LA
- Times: 8:00 am – 4:00 pm
Resuming Operations
Normal business operations and public access at the main headquarters will resume on Monday, August 17, 2026.
Emergency Operations Note: Emergency response services and 911 dispatch will not be affected by this closure. For emergencies, please call 911.