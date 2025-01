Lafayette Police and family members are searching for a 16-year-old who has been missing since January 6.

Family members say he was last seen going to Camelia Condominiums on Guilbeau Road. He was wearing grey joggers and a black hoodie. He's believed to be in the Lafayette area.

His family says they haven't spoken to him since, and haven't been able to get a call through to his phone. If you have seen him or know where he is, please call the Lafayette Police Department at 337-291-8600.