Lafayette Police Department mourns death of retired Officer Paul Taylor

Taylor was known as "Lumberjack" for his strong presence and dedication to community service
Lafayette, LA - A retired Lafayette Police Department officer known for his dedication to the community has died.

Paul "Lumberjack" Taylor died Saturday, according to a statement from the Lafayette Police Department. He was a retired officer with the department.

Taylor earned his nickname "Lumberjack" due to his strong presence and dependable spirit, the department said. His colleagues remembered him as someone who brought strength and unwavering commitment to serving the community every day.

The Lafayette Police Department called Taylor a cherished member of their family who left an indelible mark on all who knew him and worked alongside him.

The department extended condolences to Taylor's family, friends and colleagues.

No additional details about Taylor's death were immediately available.

