Lafayette parish water distribution to continue Friday

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) and the Lafayette Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (OHSEP) have announced continued water distribution for Lafayette Parish residents on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. The distribution efforts include bottled water and access to potable water tankers at designated locations.

The following sites will be open for water distribution on Friday:

Youngsville Sports Complex

Address: 801 Savoy Rd, Youngsville, LA 70592

Operating Hours: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Scott City Hall



Address: 125 Lions Club Road, Scott, LA 70583

Operating Hours: 7:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Additional Info: A 6,000-gallon tanker truck will be onsite for potable water access.

Residents are reminded that the Carencro Fire Station No. 3 distribution site is no longer operational, as the community’s needs have been met.

Important Reminders for Residents:

Limit one bottled water case per family.

Bring containers to fill with potable water; a spigot will be available for easy access.

Bring an ID or proof of Lafayette Parish residency to ensure availability for all.

LCG and OHSEP emphasize the importance of ensuring all residents in need have access to this critical resource.

For updates on water distribution operations, residents are encouraged to follow the LCG Facebook page at facebook.com/lafayetteconsolidatedgovernment.