Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office launches public comment portal for feedback

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office has launched a new online portal seeking community feedback as part of its accreditation process through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.

The public comment portal allows residents to submit feedback regarding the agency's compliance with CALEA standards, community engagement, delivery of public safety services and overall candidacy for accredited status. Comments can include both commendations and concerns.

The portal will remain available online year-round. Citizens who submit feedback will not receive any response from CALEA or the sheriff's office other than acknowledgement of submission.

The portal is not intended for information regarding current or possible cases. Anyone experiencing an emergency should call 911.

The public comment portal is available at https://cimrs2.calea.org/887.