Lafayette Parish secures $14.5M in federal funding

Lafayette Parish has secured more than $14.5 million in federal funding to support key initiatives in economic development, emergency preparedness, and infrastructure modernization. These investments will strengthen public safety and improve critical infrastructure.
Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet recognized the collaborative effort, stating, “I want to thank our delegation, Senators Cassidy and Kennedy, along with Congressmen Fields and Higgins, for their partnership and for making sure Lafayette Parish’s priorities were heard in Washington. These projects are about investments that make a real difference in people’s daily lives—safe roads, clean water, and being prepared when emergencies happen. With the entire Louisiana congressional delegation’s support, this funding is going to help us tackle real needs across Lafayette Parish.”
Key Funding Announcements:
- $7.5 Million – Johnston Street Infrastructure Improvements (Senator Bill Cassidy)
Funding will advance the Johnston Street and Louisiana Avenue Revitalization Initiative, including roadway, safety, and drainage improvements near Downtown Lafayette and the University of Louisiana campus. These improvements are expected to reduce flood risk, enhance traffic safety, and support neighborhood and economic revitalization.
- $5 Million – Emergency Operations Center (Senator John Kennedy)
This investment will strengthen Lafayette Parish’s emergency operations and response capabilities by establishing an Emergency Operations Center to better support first responders and enhance collaboration during critical events.
- $1,092,000 – LUS Water and Wastewater Laboratories Replacement (Congressman Cleo Fields)
Funding will allow Lafayette Utilities System (LUS) to replace aging testing facilities with state-of-the-art laboratories, ensuring continued accreditation, safe drinking water, and effective wastewater management. This investment supports public health and reduces the long-term financial burden on customers.
- $1,000,000 – LUS Galvanized Waterline Replacement (Congressman Clay Higgins)
Building on previous federal investments, this funding will support the replacement and modernization of some of Lafayette’s oldest drinking water infrastructure. The project will improve water pressure and reliability, support economic development, and further community revitalization efforts.