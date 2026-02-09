Lafayette Parish secures $14.5M in federal funding

Lafayette Parish has secured more than $14.5 million in federal funding to support key initiatives in economic development, emergency preparedness, and infrastructure modernization. These investments will strengthen public safety and improve critical infrastructure.

Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet recognized the collaborative effort, stating, “I want to thank our delegation, Senators Cassidy and Kennedy, along with Congressmen Fields and Higgins, for their partnership and for making sure Lafayette Parish’s priorities were heard in Washington. These projects are about investments that make a real difference in people’s daily lives—safe roads, clean water, and being prepared when emergencies happen. With the entire Louisiana congressional delegation’s support, this funding is going to help us tackle real needs across Lafayette Parish.”

Key Funding Announcements: