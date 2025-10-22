Lafayette Parish schools host free parent workshop to help families and students succeed

Lafayette Parish School System is inviting parents of elementary, middle, and high school students to a free workshop designed to help families and students thrive.

The "Soaring to Success! Parent Workshop" will take place Thursday, October 23, 2025, from 5:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. at Ernest Gallet Elementary. Superintendent Francis Touchet Jr. will serve as the guest speaker for the evening.

Parents can choose from several sessions including creating routines that help kids thrive, building strong bonds with children, learning tricks to tricky words, and listening with love while building an engaged family culture.

The event includes free dinner, free resources, and free childcare for school-aged children. Parents can register by scanning the QR code provided by the school system.

The workshop represents LPSS's commitment to supporting families and creating partnerships between home and school to enhance student success.