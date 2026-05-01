Lafayette Parish school bus drivers recognized for their roles in students' success

LAFAYETTE, La. — In Lafayette Parish, the people who get students to school each day were recognized Thursday.

More than 200 Lafayette Parish School System bus drivers were honored at the Cajundome. Chief Operating Officer Nic Jeffers said their impact goes far beyond the road.

"Without our school bus drivers and school bus attendants, our students would not have a way to get back and forth to school. A lot of our families rely heavily on this public transportation, and these guys have just been absolute rock stars all year long in that effort, and today it's just us taking a few hours out of our time in order to recognize them for their efforts all along," Jeffers said.

Jeffers said, with about 250 drivers and 75 bus attendants, many families depend on them daily, making their work essential to student success.