Lafayette Parish School Board to address salary, facilities, and more

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The Lafayette Parish School Board (LPSB) will hold a regular board meeting tonight, July 31, 2024, at 5:00 PM at 202 Rue Iberville. The agenda includes several key topics that will impact the community and school system.

Agenda Highlights:

2024-2025 Salary Schedule: The board will discuss and potentially approve revisions to the upcoming school year's salary schedule. Facility Upgrades: An action to enter into a Cooperative Endeavor Agreement with SUN CHDO for the old Truman Elementary School property. Supplemental Pay Rates: Updates on supplemental pay rates for teachers and bus drivers. Job Descriptions: Discussion on a proposed new job description template, updates, and new job descriptions. Group Health Insurance Consultant: Selection of a new consultant for group health insurance and related benefits. Roofing and Playground Safety: Allocation of funds for parish-wide roofing projects and playground safety upgrades. Compliance and Budget Revisions: Approval of the Louisiana Compliance Questionnaire for FY 2024 and budget-to-actual revisions for FY 23-24. Litigation Matters: Discussions on several workers' compensation claims and other litigation matters.

The public is encouraged to attend this important meeting to stay informed about the decisions affecting the Lafayette Parish School System. For more details on the meeting agenda, visit the LPSB website.